Hyatt Hotels To Open Eight New Properties In India, Southwest Asia In 2024

Announcing its plans for an aggressive expansion of Hyatt's brand portfolio in India and Southwest Asia, the company said, "This growth is timed to coincide with the expected rebound of leisure and business travel in the country and the sub-continent."

The opening of eight new hotels will lead to addition of 1,200 new keys (rooms) across leisure and city locations. Hyatt has 49 hotels in the region with over 10,000 keys.