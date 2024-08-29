Mapping India's Rich: Two In Three Entrants On Hurun's Rich List Are First Generation

Nearly 80% of the billionaires on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List were above the age of 50 years. The 61-70 year-old age group led, accounting for 32.7% of the billionaires on the list.

The overall rich list grew by 40% in two years and the billionaire count has gone up by more than 100.

"Assuming that for every one Hurun Rich lister we have found, we have probably missed two. India today likely has 5,000 individuals worth INR 1,000 crore," Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, stated in the report.