Roti, Kapda, Makaan: Hurun Top 200 Entrepreneurs List Shows India Is Not All About Tech

India’s startup story is often told through the lens of lending, algorithms and venture capital. But the IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 tells a more grounded story —one rooted as much in everyday consumption as in code. Strip away the buzzwords, and the list makes a clear point - India’s biggest wealth creators are still building businesses around the consumption story.

While technology-enabled companies feature prominently, the sectoral data shows that traditional and consumption-led businesses continue to anchor value creation.

Retail alone accounts for 20 companies on the Top 200 list, with Avenue Supermarts (DMart) remaining the most valuable retail company at Rs 2.97 lakh crore, despite a year-on-year dip in valuation. The scale is staggering — DMart employs over 90,000 people, more than any other company on the list — underscoring how physical retail continues to dominate daily Indian life.