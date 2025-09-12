Hurun Report 2025: Dream11, Gameskraft And Other RMG Startups Drop Out Of Unicorn League

India’s real-money gaming (RMG) sector is seeing a shake-up, with big names such as Dream11, Games24x7, Gameskraft, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Zupee and WinZO Games losing their coveted spots in the country’s elite start-up league.

According to the latest ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Unicorn and Future Unicorn Report 2025, many RMG companies that once had billion-dollar valuations have now dropped out of the Hurun Unicorn, Gazelle and Cheetah rankings.

The annual report, compiled by the Hurun Research Institute, tracks high-growth Indian start-ups and classifies them as Unicorns (valued at $1 billion or more), Gazelles (valued between $500 million and $1 billion and likely to turn Unicorn within three years) and Cheetahs (valued between $200 million and $500 million and expected to hit Unicorn status within five years).

RMG Startups That Lost Unicorn, Gazelle, Cheetah Status