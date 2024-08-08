These Are The Most Common Indian Business Family Names
A report titled, '2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses', highlights the most common business family names in India.
The Indian business landscape is littered with big families both in corporate and Hindu undivided family segments and the Guptas are all about business if the 2024 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses report is anything to go by.
The list highlights the most common business family names in India.
The Names that topped the list, with Patel, Agarwal and Jain surnames following.
Here are more details from the list.
The Guptas
The Guptas topped the list with nine families, led by Anil Rai Gupta family's Havells India Ltd. Their total value amounts to Rs 91,600 crore.
The Patels
The Patels stood second in the list with eight families.
This clan is led by the Pankaj Patel family, which owns Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., with a total value of Rs 1.02 lakh crore.
The Agarwals And Jains
The Agarwal and the Jain faction stood third in the list with a total of eight families.
The Anil Agarwal family, which owns Vedanta Ltd., at a valuation of Rs 1.42 lakh crore, leads the Agarwals.
On the other hand, the Vivek Jain family, that owns InoxGLF Group at a valuation of Rs 50,000 crore, leads the Jain faction.
The Mehtas
The Mehtas are the fourth most common business family names in India. The most valued family from the Mehta clan is the Samir Mehta family, which runs Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Their total valuation stands at Rs 1.43 lakh crore.
The Desais, Singhs And Goenkas
The Desais, Singhs and Goenkas came fifth with three families each.
The Desais are led by the Kushal Desai family, which owns Apar Industries Ltd., at a total vaulation of Rs 24,700 crore.
The Rajiv Singh family, which owns DLF Ltd., at a value of Rs 2.04 lakh crore, leads the Singhs.
And the Goenkas are led by the Harsh Goenka family, which owns KEC International Ltd., at a total valuation of Rs 42,400 crore.
The Most Valued Indian Family Business
The Ambani family conglomerate is India's most valuable family business, with a staggering value of Rs 25.75 lakh crore, according to the list.
They are followed by the Bajaj family and the Birla family, at a value of Rs 7.12 lakh crore and Rs 5.38 lakh crore, respectively.
It is important to note that in order to be included on the list, a next-generation member from the founding family must be actively involved in managing the business or serving on its board.
Value calculations are as of March 20, 2024.