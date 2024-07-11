"The 2024 Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 100 report has unveiled a record-breaking year for India's real estate sector, showcasing a cumulative growth of 70% among the country's most valuable realty companies. This surge mirrors the bullish trends seen in the Bombay Stock Exchange's realty index, which soared by 110%. Leading this charge is DLF Ltd., under the stewardship of Devinder Singh, marking an astounding increase of Rs 85,000 crore year-on-year in value, solidifying its position as the top gainer..Unsold Premium Real Estate Inventory Jumps, But Not A Concern Yet.1. Rajiv Singh (DLF): Topping the list with a wealth of Rs 1.24 lakh crore, Rajiv Singh continues to dominate as India's wealthiest real estate entrepreneur. His strategic leadership has not only propelled the company to the forefront of the industry, but also earned accolades such as the Udyog Ratna Award for fostering economic growth in Haryana.2. Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Macrotech Developers Ltd.): With a wealth of Rs 91,700 crore, Lodha and family have secured the second spot, marking a significant 160% increase in their wealth. Macrotech Developers achieved record pre-sales of Rs 14,520 crore in FY24, underscoring their robust growth trajectory.3. Gautam Adani and Family (Adani Realty): Rising to third place with a wealth of Rs 56,500 crore, Gautam Adani has propelled Adani Realty into the top echelons of India's real estate sector, registering a remarkable 62% growth this year.4. Vikas Oberoi (Oberoi Realty Ltd.): Vikas Oberoi takes the fourth spot with a wealth of Rs 44,820 crore, marking a 96% increase. Oberoi Realty's expansion into the National Capital Region, with strategic acquisitions, underscores its ambitious growth plans.5. Chandru Raheja & Family (K Raheja Corp.): The family has moved to the fifth position with a wealth of Rs 43,710 crore, an increase of 65%. Their focus remains on transforming SOBO Central Mall into a luxury residential project, showcasing their commitment to urban redevelopment.6. Atul Ruia (The Phoenix Mills Ltd.): Atul Ruia has risen to sixth place on Hurun's list, with a wealth of Rs 26,370 crore, reflecting a commendable 110% increase. The Phoenix Mills' expansion into Thane and venture into hospitality underline their aggressive growth strategy.7. Raja Bagmane (Bagmane Developers Pvt.): Holding the seventh position with a wealth of Rs 19,650 crore, Bagmane's firm has continued its expansion in Bengaluru's commercial real estate market, securing significant lease agreements.8. Jitendra Virwani (Embassy Group): Jitendra Virwani retained the eighth spot with a wealth of Rs 16,000 crore, a 53% decrease. Embassy Group's enduring presence in commercial properties underscores its role as a stalwart in India's real estate landscape.9. Irfan Razack, Rezwan Razack, and Noaman Razack (Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.): The Razack brothers have collectively secured the ninth position with a wealth of Rs 13,970 crore each, a 230% surge. Prestige Estates Projects' ambitious plans to expand its hospitality portfolio highlight their growth ambitions..Foreign Investors Are Driving Indian Real Estate To Record Highs, Says JLL.Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company. "