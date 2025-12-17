Practice Makes Perfect: The Serial Founder Advantage Of Ronnie Screwvala, Peyush Bansal

There is a certain confidence that comes with having built, and exited, before. In India’s current startup cycle, the edge of experience is showing up clearly in outcomes.

The IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025 highlights serial entrepreneurship as a defining characteristic of many of the country’s most valuable post-2000 companies, suggesting that building once is no longer enough — building repeatedly is where momentum compounds.

The report’s dedicated Serial Entrepreneurs section shows a small but influential group of founders who have launched multiple ventures, often across sectors.