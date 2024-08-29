India's 52 Unicorn Founders Make It To Hurun Rich List Amid Startup Boom

As India emerges as Asia’s new wealth creation engine, the Hurun India Rich List 2024 highlights the nation's potential for exponential growth. This year, 52 founders of 29 unicorns have made it to the list, underscoring the rise of Indian startups in the country's economy. In addition, two founders of gazelles—companies poised to become unicorns within two years—are also featured.

According to the Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2024, India ranks third globally, with 67 unicorns. The cumulative wealth contributed by Indian unicorn and gazelle founders to the rich list increased by 5% to Rs 2,85,700 crore.