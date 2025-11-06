Hurun India Philanthropy List Shows Spike In Rs 100-Crore Givers Club — Key Highlights
In terms of philanthropic trends, education remains the most favoured cause, attracting Rs 4,166 crore from 107 philanthropists.
Philanthropic donations in India have surged, with 191 individuals cumulatively donating Rs 10,380 crore, marking a remarkable 85% increase in total giving compared to three years ago, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025.
Leading this effort is Shiv Nadar and family who have retained the title of India's most generous for the fourth time in five years, contributing Rs 2,708 crore, which translates to an average of Rs 7.4 crore per day.
The list underscores the growing scale of high value giving in the country. The number of individuals donating over Rs 100 crore annually has risen from just two in 2018 to 18 in 2025.
Further, the volume of large donations continues to climb, with the Nadar family also topping the list for the largest incremental donation, adding an additional Rs 555 crore over their previous year’s contribution.
Securing the second spot is Mukesh Ambani and family, with a significant annual donation of Rs 626 crore. Meanwhile, the Infosys Family, including the co-founders and their families, have set a corporate philanthropy benchmark by collectively donating over Rs 850 crore this year.
In terms of philanthropic trends, education remains the most favoured cause, attracting Rs 4,166 crore from 107 philanthropists. The data also reveals a shift toward self-made wealth fueling generosity, as the number of self-made philanthropists on the list has surged to 101, up from 36 in 2023.
Finally, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, at 39 years old, was recognised as the youngest philanthropist for the fourth consecutive time.