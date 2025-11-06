Hurun India Philanthropy List Shows Spike In Rs 100-Crore Givers Club — Key Highlights

Philanthropic donations in India have surged, with 191 individuals cumulatively donating Rs 10,380 crore, marking a remarkable 85% increase in total giving compared to three years ago, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025.

Leading this effort is Shiv Nadar and family who have retained the title of India's most generous for the fourth time in five years, contributing Rs 2,708 crore, which translates to an average of Rs 7.4 crore per day.

The list underscores the growing scale of high value giving in the country. The number of individuals donating over Rs 100 crore annually has risen from just two in 2018 to 18 in 2025.