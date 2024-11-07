India's Top 5 Most Generous Cities — Pune Makes The Cut
With 61 donors, Mumbai stands as the undisputed capital of philanthropy in India.
The commercial capital of the country, Mumbai, has also emerged as the undisputed philanthropy capital of India, followed closely by New Delhi and Bengaluru.
The EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 mentions cities that opened their hearts and pockets for various causes. The list also has names of donors who have contributed significantly.
With 61 donors, Mumbai topped the list. However, many of India's corporate philanthropists chose to support causes on a pan-India basis, rather than restrict donations to the location of their headquarters.
Here's a breakdown of the key cities and their most generous benefactors:
Mumbai
The financial capital of India stood out as a leader in philanthropy, with Mukesh Ambani and his family making contributions of Rs 407 crore. The Reliance Foundation, led by the Ambanis, is engaged in several key areas, including rural transformation, healthcare, education, sports development, and more.
New Delhi
In New Delhi, Shiv Nadar and his family have outpaced all other donors, with a remarkable donation of Rs 2,153 crore. As the founder-chairman of HCLTechnologies, Nadar increased his philanthropic contributions by 5% compared to fiscal 2023, demonstrating his continued dedication to giving back to society. The Shiv Nadar Foundation, established in 1994, is focused on advancing education and promoting arts and culture.
Bengaluru
Nandan Nilekani is the most generous donor in the technology and innovation hub of Bengaluru. Nilekani donated Rs 307 crore—a 62% increase from the previous year. He is the co-founder of Infosys, and the chief architect of Aadhaar.
Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, PV Krishna Reddy, managing director of privately held Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, stands out for his sizeable donation of Rs 33 crore to alleviate poverty.
Pune
The Poonawalla family, pioneers in the pharmaceutical industry, has been a major benefactor in Pune. Cyrus S Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla have made a contribution of Rs 142 crore through the Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation.