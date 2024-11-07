NDTV ProfitBusinessIndia's Top 5 Most Generous Cities — Pune Makes The Cut
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Top 5 Most Generous Cities — Pune Makes The Cut

With 61 donors, Mumbai stands as the undisputed capital of philanthropy in India.

07 Nov 2024, 01:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai is the undisputed capital of philanthropy in India. (Photo source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/images/things/money?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Mumbai is the undisputed capital of philanthropy in India. (Photo source: Unsplash)

The commercial capital of the country, Mumbai, has also emerged as the undisputed philanthropy capital of India, followed closely by New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 mentions cities that opened their hearts and pockets for various causes. The list also has names of donors who have contributed significantly.

With 61 donors, Mumbai topped the list. However, many of India's corporate philanthropists chose to support causes on a pan-India basis, rather than restrict donations to the location of their headquarters.

Here's a breakdown of the key cities and their most generous benefactors:

Mumbai

The financial capital of India stood out as a leader in philanthropy, with Mukesh Ambani and his family making contributions of Rs 407 crore. The Reliance Foundation, led by the Ambanis, is engaged in several key areas, including rural transformation, healthcare, education, sports development, and more.

ALSO READ

Education To Public Healthcare: What India Inc's Top Players Donate Towards
Opinion
Education To Public Healthcare: What India Inc's Top Players Donate Towards
Read More

New Delhi

In New Delhi, Shiv Nadar and his family have outpaced all other donors, with a remarkable donation of Rs 2,153 crore. As the founder-chairman of HCLTechnologies, Nadar increased his philanthropic contributions by 5% compared to fiscal 2023, demonstrating his continued dedication to giving back to society. The Shiv Nadar Foundation, established in 1994, is focused on advancing education and promoting arts and culture.

Bengaluru

Nandan Nilekani is the most generous donor in the technology and innovation hub of Bengaluru. Nilekani donated Rs 307 crore—a 62% increase from the previous year. He is the co-founder of Infosys, and the chief architect of Aadhaar.

ALSO READ

India's Most Generous Women — Rohini Nilekani Tops Hurun List
Opinion
India's Most Generous Women — Rohini Nilekani Tops Hurun List
Read More

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, PV Krishna Reddy, managing director of privately held Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, stands out for his sizeable donation of Rs 33 crore to alleviate poverty.

Pune

The Poonawalla family, pioneers in the pharmaceutical industry, has been a major benefactor in Pune. Cyrus S Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla have made a contribution of Rs 142 crore through the Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation.

ALSO READ

Mapping India's Rich: Two In Three Entrants On Hurun's Rich List Are First Generation
Opinion
Mapping India's Rich: Two In Three Entrants On Hurun's Rich List Are First Generation
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT