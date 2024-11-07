India's Top 5 Most Generous Cities — Pune Makes The Cut

The commercial capital of the country, Mumbai, has also emerged as the undisputed philanthropy capital of India, followed closely by New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 mentions cities that opened their hearts and pockets for various causes. The list also has names of donors who have contributed significantly.

With 61 donors, Mumbai topped the list. However, many of India's corporate philanthropists chose to support causes on a pan-India basis, rather than restrict donations to the location of their headquarters.

Here's a breakdown of the key cities and their most generous benefactors: