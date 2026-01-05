'Hurt People Consciously': Deepinder Goyal Reveals Harsh Truths Behind Zomato’s Performance Culture

Eternal Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal, while speaking at a podcast, claimed that he "consciously hurts" his most potential lot as an act of care.

Goyal was addressing the subject of why so many Zomato co-founders have left the company, and talked about a strategy he likes to call 'rock bottom'.

"I hurt people and put them to rock bottom, their self-confidence goes for a toss," he said at Raj Shamani's 'Figuring out' podcast. He added that he practices this with people who hold huge amounts of potential.

"I do this with people who have insane potential, not with those who I think do not have potential. They have insane potential but something in their head is coming in their way, that's when I would make them hit rock bottom", the Eternal CEO said.

Goyal also said four out of five of these people bounce back "superbly great", but he carries the guilt of the one that does not come out of it at all.

In the last few years, Zomato has seen several higher-ups, including co-founders and CEOs resigning. These include Pankaj Chaddah, Gaurav Gupta, Mohit Gupta, and Gunjan Patidar.

Goyal expanded why they decided to part ways from the company and said, "Everybody has their energy cycle. Life happens, priorities change... But the organisation's priority cannot change for a person."