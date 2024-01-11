HUL Vs Bharti Airtel: Jefferies Breaks Down India Consumption Picks

In a head-to-head comparison, Bharti Airtel Ltd. emerges as Jefferies' preferred choice over Hindustan Unilever Ltd. among India's consumption-focused stocks.

Until 2019, Airtel encountered challenges characterised by adverse regulatory conditions and rising competition, while margin-led earnings growth propelled HUL's market cap to three times that of the telecom company at one point, according to the brokerage.

Now, the telecom sector is moving towards a duopoly favoring Airtel, while growth and valuations are at odds for HUL, Jefferies said in a Jan. 10 note. The brokerage is constructive on telecom citing "strong growth outlook and deleveraging potential due to moderating capex.

Jefferies has a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 1,300, implying an upside return potential of 22%. The research firm rates HUL a 'hold' with a target price of Rs 2,800, implying an upside potential of 9%.