HUL To Nestle: FMCG Firms Could See Margin Pressure As Palm Oil Prices Rise

According to Kaustubh Pawaskar, deputy VP, research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, FMCG companies like HUL and Godrej Consumer Products are likely to face pressure on margins due to the sharp rise in palm oil prices. These companies typically hold two-three months of low-cost inventory, which means the full impact of higher raw material costs will be felt in the second half of the fiscal.

While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term, Pawaskar notes that companies will mitigate this by taking gradual price hikes in their product portfolio—a strategy that many have already signaled. He forecasts a high single digit revenue growth and low single digit bottom-line growth for the FMCG sector in the second half of the financial year.

Preeyam Toliya, senior research analyst-FMCG, Axis Securities, emphasised that FMCG majors like Britannia Industries Ltd. and HUL will be among the most affected by the surge in palm oil prices, as this raw material accounts for 15-20% of raw material costs for HUL and higher for Britannia and Nestle.

This rise is expected to exert significant pressure on margins, especially as price hikes are likely to offset costs, but without driving volume growth, keeping fiscal 2025 margins under strain. However, for snacking companies like Bikaji Foods and Gopal Snacks, which are experiencing volume growth and expanding their market reach, the margin impact from rising palm oil costs may be partially alleviated by increased sales volumes.