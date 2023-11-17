HUL To Marico Steer Shoppers To Buy Bigger Packs With Eye On Margin

HUL is not alone. The approach is followed by peers like Marico Ltd.

For its Nihar Shanti Amla hair oil, the consumer goods company has been focusing on the Rs 20 stockkeeping unit over Rs 10. Parle Products Pvt. is also trying to upsell consumers to a more expensive Rs 20 Parle G pack, while PepsiCo India (Holdings) Pvt. is doing the same with Lays potato chips.

"(Rs) 10 is the new (Rs) 5 and similarly (Rs) 20 is the new (Rs) 10," said Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products Pvt. "The price-value equation works well at Rs 10, 20, which helps in maintaining margins... it's a more viable option."

The 12-month rolling sales or moving annual total of Rs 20 packs rose 5% in August as compared with 3% growth in the same month last year, according to data shared by Kantar Worldpanel.

The strategy will work in the long run as consumers will be more focused on wringing better value out of their money. However, it can eat into the market share in the near term, analysts said.

HUL's strategy may prove costly in the near-term as Rohit Surfactants Pvt. and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. have turned aggressive with their Rs 10 SKUs, according to Nitin Gupta, senior research analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

"P&G is pushing its Rs 10 SKU with a 60 gm offering, while Rohit Surfactants is pushing a Rs 10 SKU in a bulk pack, via a scheme where the consumer gets one pack free for every purchase of five packs," Gupta said.