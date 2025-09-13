HUL Slashes Product Prices Ahead Of GST Rollout

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced price cuts on various products, including Dove shampoo, Horlicks, Kissan Jam, and Lifebuoy soap.

The decision comes as part of a government mandate for companies to publish newspaper advertisements detailing the revised prices.

Effective September 22, the price reductions will see a 340 ml bottle of Dove shampoo costing Rs 435, down from Rs 490. Similarly, a 200 gm jar of Horlicks will now be priced at Rs 110 instead of Rs 130, and 200 gm of Kissan Jam will retail for Rs 80, a decrease from Rs 90.

The pack of four 75 gm Lifebuoy soaps will also see a price drop to Rs 60 from Rs 68. According to a company ad, the new stock with the reduced maximum retail price or increased grammage is currently in the process of reaching the market.

This pricing adjustment is facilitated by a government alert that permits manufacturers to revise the MRP on unsold stock to reflect GST rate changes. This permission is valid until December 31 or until the existing stock is completely sold out.