HUL Q3 Revenue Falls, Reliance Industries Profit Drops — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Friday.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates on account of weak demand, especially in the hinterlands.
The consolidated net profit of India’s largest consumer goods maker increased 1.1% over the preceding year to Rs 2,508 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.
Its revenue fell 0.2% to Rs 15,567 crore, as compared with the same period last year.
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s net profit and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 declined, missing analysts' estimates.
Net profit for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate fell 0.74% sequentially to Rs 17,265 crore for the October-December period, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 18,080 crore.
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Friday:
Hindustan Unilever Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 15,567 crore vs Rs 15,597 crore, down 0.2% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,642.18 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 3,666 crore vs Rs 3,694 crore, down 0.76% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,734.23 crore).
Margin at 23.54% vs 23.68%, down 13 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 23.90%).
Net profit at Rs 2,508 crore vs Rs 2,481 crore, up 1.08% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,664.50 crore).
Reliance Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 2,25,086 crore vs Rs 2,31,886 crore, down 2.98%.
Ebitda at Rs 40,656 crore vs Rs 40,968 crore, down 0.77%.
Margin at 18.06% vs 17.66%.
Net profit at Rs 17,265 crore vs Rs 17,394 crore, down 0.74%.
RBL Bank Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
NII at Rs 1,545.9 crore vs Rs 1,277.3 crore, up 21% (YoY).
Net profit at Rs 233.1 crore vs Rs 208.9 crore, up 11.6% (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 315.7 crore).
GNPA at 3.12% vs 3.12% (QoQ).
NNPA at 0.80% vs 0.78% (QoQ).
One 97 Communications Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 2,850.5 crore vs Rs 2,518.6 crore, up 13.17%.
Ebitda loss at Rs 159.5 crore vs loss of Rs 231 crore.
Net loss at Rs 221.7 crore vs loss of Rs 291.7 crore.
CreditAcess Grameen Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 1,292.2 crore vs Rs 907.9 crore, up 42.32%.
Net profit at Rs 353.43 crore vs Rs 215.76 crore, up 63.8%.
Board approves fundraise of up to Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs in different tranches.
CESC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 3,244 crore vs Rs 3,129 crore, up 3.67%.
Ebitda at Rs 346 crore vs Rs 496 crore, down 30.25%.
Ebitda margin at 10.66% vs 15.85%.
Net profit at Rs 301 crore vs Rs 336 crore, down 10.41%.
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.
Tejas Networks Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 559.96 crore vs Rs 274.55 crore, up 103.95%.
Ebitda loss at Rs 7.51 crore vs profit of Rs 8.01 crore.
Net loss at Rs 44.87 crore vs loss of Rs 15.15 crore.