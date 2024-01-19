HUL Q3 Revenue Falls, Reliance Industries Profit Drops — Earnings Wrap

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose but missed analysts' estimates on account of weak demand, especially in the hinterlands.

The consolidated net profit of India’s largest consumer goods maker increased 1.1% over the preceding year to Rs 2,508 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

Its revenue fell 0.2% to Rs 15,567 crore, as compared with the same period last year.

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s net profit and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 declined, missing analysts' estimates.

Net profit for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate fell 0.74% sequentially to Rs 17,265 crore for the October-December period, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 18,080 crore.