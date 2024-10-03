HUL Faces Uphill Battle With Static Demand, Price Cuts Fail To Move Growth Needle—Profit Insights

HUL's tea segment has been facing a downtrend amid inflationary pressures, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said. (Source: Sajeet Manghat/NDTV Profit)
The July-September quarter is expected to mirror the previous quarter for Hindustan Unilever Ltd., as the consumer goods giant continues to face stagnant demand in a highly competitive market.The recovery in the mass segment has been slower than anticipated, mainly due to high food inflation during the quarter, the Surf Excel maker told analysts in a recent meeting. The management of the company noted that the pickup in discretionary...