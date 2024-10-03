NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsHUL Faces Uphill Battle With Static Demand, Price Cuts Fail To Move Growth Needle—Profit Insights
ADVERTISEMENT

HUL Faces Uphill Battle With Static Demand, Price Cuts Fail To Move Growth Needle—Profit Insights

Recovery in the mass segment has been slower than anticipated, mainly due to high food inflation during the quarter, HUL told analysts in a recent meeting.

03 Oct 2024, 06:46 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HUL's tea segment has been facing a downtrend amid inflationary pressures, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said. (Source: Sajeet Manghat/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
HUL's tea segment has been facing a downtrend amid inflationary pressures, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said. (Source: Sajeet Manghat/NDTV Profit)
The July-September quarter is expected to mirror the previous quarter for Hindustan Unilever Ltd., as the consumer goods giant continues to face stagnant demand in a highly competitive market.The recovery in the mass segment has been slower than anticipated, mainly due to high food inflation during the quarter, the Surf Excel maker told analysts in a recent meeting. The management of the company noted that the pickup in discretionary...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT