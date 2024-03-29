Huawei Profit Surges As It Takes Share From Apple And Alibaba

The company’s cloud computing arm grew by nearly 22% during the year, as it made further inroads in competing with Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd. at home. This month, the firm deployed an artificial intelligence-powered weather forecasting model with the meteorological bureau of Shenzhen, its home city. The company’s chips are also showing up in the systems of Chinese AI developers, such as the one used by the Hong Kong-based Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics to train an AI assistant for neurosurgeons.