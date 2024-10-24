HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Rises To 58.6 In October

Posting 58.6 in October, the HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index — a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors — rose to 58.6 in October, from a final reading of 58.3 in September. The acceleration in growth was supported by quicker increases in factory production and services activity.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI recovered from September's eight-month low of 56.5 to 57.4 in October. Registering well above the series trend, the latest figure was consistent with a substantial improvement in the health of the sector.

Indian businesses indicated a sharp increase in new order intakes during October. The expansion, which was mostly linked to positive demand trends, was also stronger than that recorded in September.

Manufacturing also led the upturn in sales despite rates of growth quickening in both segments. Latest data revealed that part of the upturn in total new orders was fuelled by an improvement in international demand for Indian goods and services. Rates of expansion in export sales accelerated at manufacturing firms and their services counterparts.