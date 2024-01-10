HPE To Buy Juniper Networks For $14 Billion In Expansion Bet

Many on Wall Street expected Spring, Texas-based HPE to make acquisitions after the company said it would sell its stake in H3C for about $3.5 billion. The agreement marks the first big technology deal of 2024, following the worst year for mergers and acquisitions since 2013. After global deals hit a record of $3.82 trillion in 2021, they fell to $2.17 trillion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.