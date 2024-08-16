HPCL Looks To Allay Earnings Volatility With Refinery Capacity Expansion

Hindustan Petroleum Corp.'s ongoing expansion of its refinery capacity would help contain volatility in its earnings, according to brokerages.

This is because the company is heavily reliant on external fuel to meet the majority of its sales demand. As of fiscal 2024, the company's marketing-to-refining ratio stood at 2.1 times. This means that for every unit of fuel the company refines, it sells 2.1 units, necessitating purchase of fuel from external sources to meet sales demand.

This purchase of fuel from external sources exposes the company to fluctuations in fuel prices, which in turn impact its earnings. For this reason, the company's ongoing refinery capacity expansion is key.