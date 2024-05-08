HPCL, BPCL To Consider Bonus Issue On May 9

If sanctioned, this would mark Bharat Petroleum Corp.'s fifth bonus issue, with the previous one occurring in July 2017.

The July 2017 bonus issue by Bharat Petroleum was in the ratio of 1:2. Prior to that, the company distributed bonus shares at a 1:1 ratio (one free share for each share held) on three occasions—July 2016, July 2012, and December 2000.

As for Hindustan Petroleum Corp., it will be the third instance of the company issuing bonus shares to its shareholders.

The previous bonus issue by the oil marketer was in July 2017 as well, where the provided shares were in the ratio of 1:2, granting shareholders an extra share for every two held.

Prior to this, in September 2016, the firm distributed bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio.