HPCL, BPCL Q2 Preview: Higher Marketing Margins Likely To Support Earnings

Oil prices witnessed a strong correction during the quarter, benefiting the oil marketing companies.

As per Emkay, the average marketing margins on petrol and diesel in the second quarter were in the range of Rs 8-10 per litre, compared to Rs 4-5 per litre. This is due to the supernormal marketing margins in the range of Rs 13-15 per litre seen in September 2024. As per Prabhudas Lilladher, marketing margins on petrol and diesel could average at Rs 9.8 and Rs 6.3 per litre during the quarter.

As per Motilal Oswal, the higher marketing margins expected could drive up the standalone Ebitda for Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum by 125% and 38%, respectively, on a quarter-on-quarter basis.