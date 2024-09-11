HPCL Appoints K Vinod As New CFO

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. announced the appointment of K Vinod as Chief Financial Officer on Wednesday. The company's board appointed K Vinod, ED-Corporate Finance of the company, with immediate effect from Sept. 11, in a meeting held today, as per an exchange filing.

K. Vinod is a chartered accountant, has held senior positions in the company and has handled various areas of finance covering refinery finance, corporate strategy and planning, international trade, oil price risk management, integrated margin management, SBU commercial, corporate finance and treasury, etc. and has over three decades of experience.

Shares of oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum Corp. declined by noon on Wednesday, reversing early gains that were seen after the international benchmark Brent crude slipped to the lowest level since 2021, dropping below the crucial $70 per barrel mark.