New Labour Code: Will Eternal, Swiggy And Urban Company Face Higher Costs? Brokerages Weigh In

India’s fresh labour code rollout has placed platform-based companies such as Eternal Ltd., Swiggy Ltd. and Urban Company Ltd. squarely in focus, marking the first time ‘gig work’, ‘platform work’ and ‘aggregators’ have been formally defined in law.

The Ministry of Labour has announced that all firms using gig workers will now fall under the ambit of the new rules, which require aggregators to contribute 1–2% of their annual turnover towards worker welfare, capped at 5% of the amount paid or payable to gig and platform workers.