How Vodafone Idea's Fundraise May Not Be The Antidote For Its Troubles

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s fundraise plans remain far from being an antidote to its debt issues, even if it manages to raise the full Rs 20,000 crore through equity.

With a gross debt of over Rs 2 lakh crore, the company’s debt is likely to balloon even further, as it looks to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore in debt. Of this Rs 2 lakh crore, or 90%, is payable to the government.

The cash-strapped telecom company has asked domestic lenders to provide a no objection certificate to bring in new investors, as part of the proposed fundraise, according to an NDTV Profit exclusive on Thursday.

The company had earlier approved a fundraise of Rs 45,000 crore via equity and debt. Of the total amount approved, Rs 20,000 crore will be via equity or equity-linked instruments.

While the company plans to use these towards vendor payment, launch of 5G services and further capex, its debt payments will be at least Rs 30,000 crore (this excludes the new debt it plans to take) from FY26 after the moratorium on AGR dues is lifted.

Vodafone Idea’s revenue for nine months of FY24 stood at Rs 31,981.2 crore and was at Rs 42,133.2 crore in FY23. Its net loss for nine months of FY24 was at Rs 23,563.8 crore. It was Rs 29,297.6 crore in FY23.