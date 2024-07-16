"In a move many users eagerly anticipated, Zomato Ltd. recently launched a new feature allowing customers to delete their order history. This feature, announced by CEO Deepinder Goyal on the social media platform X, aims to provide users with greater control over their account data.Goyal's announcement was a response to a 2023 post by a user named Karan, who had humorously complained about his inability to hide his late-night food orders from his wife. Seven months later, Zomato has delivered on its promise, making it possible for users to delete their order history for privacy or organisational reasons.'For Karan and many others - you can now delete orders from your order history on Zomato. Use it responsibly. Sorry, this took us a bit of time to prioritise and build. This touched multiple systems and microservices. We are rolling it out to all customers as we speak,' Goyal posted, sharing a screenshot of the new feature..Zomato, known for its comprehensive tracking of past orders, now provides a straightforward way to delete your order history through its mobile app. Follow these simple steps:Open the Zomato app and log in: Ensure you are logged into your account to access your order history.Go to the 'profile' tab: Navigate to your profile by clicking on the profile icon typically located at the top right corner of the app.Click on 'Your Orders': This will take you to a screen displaying all your past orders.Select the order you wish to delete and click on it: Upon clicking, you will be asked whether you want to permanently delete the particular order from the app. Confirm the selection: Click on 'Delete permanently' and it will be removed from the app. .Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Stake Hits Rs 8,464 Crore Amid Stock Surge.In related news, Zomato has also announced a hike in its platform fee, which is the flat charge applied to each order. The platform fee has been increased to Rs 6 from the previous Rs 5 in major markets like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region. This comes just three months after the fee was initially raised to Rs 5. The company levied a Rs 4 fee as recently as January before hiking it to Rs 5.Swiggy, Zomato's main competitor, is also adjusting its platform fees, hinting at a Rs 7 fee, which is struck off and currently discounted to Rs 5. These fees are separate from delivery charges, goods and services tax, and other restaurant and handling fees..Zomato Hikes Platform Fee To Rs 6 Per Order, Swiggy Teases Rs 7 Levy"