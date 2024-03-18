How To Change Default Bank Account On Paytm To Continue Receiving UPI Payments?

After getting approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to become a third-party application provider, One97 Communications Ltd.-operated Paytm has listed down steps that users need to take to change default bank account on their platform to continue enjoying the UPI payments service.

"National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has today granted approval to One97 Communications Limited (OCL) to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under multi-bank model," the statement said. Under the model, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank will act as the payment service provider banks for Paytm. This essentially means that all the UPI transactions will now be done via these banks, which were previously done via Paytm Payments Bank.