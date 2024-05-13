How TCS CEO K Krithivasan's Salary Compares With Peers
K. Krithivasan earned a total annual compensation of Rs 25.36 crore in FY24, which includes his 10-month tenure as CEO.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s K. Krithivasan earned a total annual compensation of Rs 25.36 crore for fiscal 2024, which includes his 10-month tenure as chief executive officer, according to the company's annual report.
His predecessor, Rajesh Gopinathan, received a total remuneration of Rs 29.16 crore for the financial year 2023.
Krithivasan's compensation package comprises various components, including a basic salary, benefits, prerequisites, and allowances, along with a commission.
He received a commission of Rs 21 crore, the annual report indicated. However, his compensation does not include the employee stock purchase scheme, although he holds approximately 11,232 shares in the company.
In the financial year 2023, Wipro Ltd.'s Thierry Delaporte was the highest-paid CEO among peers, with a Rs 82 crore salary, followed by Infosys Ltd., which paid its CEO Salil Parekh Rs 56 crore.
In India, the average individual's salary fluctuates based on various factors like geographic location, age, gender, and job type. Monthly salaries for Indian citizens ranged from Rs 8,000 to Rs 1,43,000 in 2024, with an annual average base pay of approximately Rs 9,45,489, according to data from Glassdoor.
But the average annual compensation for Indian CEOs has surged to Rs 13.8 crore, marking a 40% increase from pre-pandemic levels, stated the Deloitte India Executive Performance and Rewards Survey 2024. Every second CEO targeted a compensation exceeding Rs 10 crore during the year, compared to every third CEO in 2020.
Promoter CEOs, or those affiliated with promoter families, earned an average of Rs 16.7 crore.