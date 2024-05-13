How TCS CEO K Krithivasan's Salary Compares With Peers

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s K. Krithivasan earned a total annual compensation of Rs 25.36 crore for fiscal 2024, which includes his 10-month tenure as chief executive officer, according to the company's annual report.

His predecessor, Rajesh Gopinathan, received a total remuneration of Rs 29.16 crore for the financial year 2023.

Krithivasan's compensation package comprises various components, including a basic salary, benefits, prerequisites, and allowances, along with a commission.

He received a commission of Rs 21 crore, the annual report indicated. However, his compensation does not include the employee stock purchase scheme, although he holds approximately 11,232 shares in the company.

In the financial year 2023, Wipro Ltd.'s Thierry Delaporte was the highest-paid CEO among peers, with a Rs 82 crore salary, followed by Infosys Ltd., which paid its CEO Salil Parekh Rs 56 crore.