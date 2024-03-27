How Small Businesses Are Coping With Water Scarcity In Bengaluru

"It could be worse," sighed 48-year-old V Manjunath, owner of a small engineering unit in Rajajinagar Industrial Area. "We are able to manage, although we have to pay more for water."

This is the characteristic Bengaluru spirit on display—the glass always being half full, optimism in trying times.

We know Bengaluru to be the IT hub of India. However, most are not aware that Bengaluru is also home to one of the largest clusters of engineering units in southeast Asia.

Almost half the borewells dug in the city's residential areas have dried up, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. That is 6,900 out of 14,000 borewells not yielding water. "We are drilling new borewells in 313 places and rejuvenating 1,200 inactive ones," he told reporters after chairing a meeting of officials on the water crisis.

The state is staring at a shortage of 500 million litres per day of water out of the 2,600 that it consumes. As much as 1,450 million litres per day of water from the Cauvery river is meant exclusively for the city. The rest comes from lakes and borewells, most of which have dried up in the aftermath of a failed monsoon.

The Bengaluru civic authorities are also filling 14 out of 20 dry lakes with recycled water from sewage treatment plants. This would help recharge groundwater aquifers and provide some respite from the water shortage.

The water crisis hit the headlines at the beginning of this month when an upscale residential apartment complex, Prestige Falcon City on Kanakapura Road, ran out of water. Residents said they were forced to use the restrooms at the nearby Forum Mall and resorted to using disposable plates and wet wipes at home.

Many restaurants in affected areas, too, have made the shift to disposable plates and cutlery thanks to the water crisis.

With two more months to go for the next monsoon, Bengaluru's residents are worried a lot indeed.