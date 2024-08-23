Peak Power Demand Likely Catalyst For Thermal Plant Acquisitions

Stressed thermal power plants could be the next addition to shopping lists of companies looking to acquires businesses with rising electricity demand. The most recent example is Adani Power's acquisition of insolvent Lanco Amarkantak Ltd.

India will need to add up to 80 gigawatts of coal-fired power plants to cater to rising power demand, according to the Ministry of Power. While this leaves 49 GW of untapped opportunity, there are several already built plants that are not operational due to insolvency issues.

Building a new coal-fired power plant from scratch can take five to seven years, according to Rupesh Sankhe, vice president of research at Elara Capital. However, if stressed assets are already in place with all necessary permits and land, it could be much faster for a company to execute a project and bring them back online, he said.