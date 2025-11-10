How Odisha’s Power Utility Recovered Rs 240 Crore Dues In Two Months Using 'Jealousy' As Secret Weapon

In 2019, the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha faced a whopping Rs 1,977 crore in unpaid dues, mostly from rural areas where disconnection teams were often met with hostility.

The then newly appointed CEO Arun Bothra launched a disconnection drive, designed around a psychological insight — jealousy. By first targeting perceived affluent defaulters, the campaign gained public support and momentum, ultimately recovering Rs 240 crore in just two months without a single incident of violence or police intervention.

He said the arrears were mostly in rural areas. If staff went for disconnection, they were assaulted. Sometimes entire villages chased them away.

However, this time Bothra's strategy surprised everyone. In two months, they had mopped up an unprecedented Rs 240 crore. There wasn’t a single incident of assault or police case.

Explaining his campaign, he wrote in a post on X, “People rarely oppose action against those who are better off than them.”

The disconnection drive was rolled out in structured phases, each designed to build public support and minimise resistance.

In the first phase, it was announced that defaulting industries would be targeted first.

There was a widespread misconception that industries were big defaulters, he said. "In reality, the industrial arrears were negligible. Most industries paid promptly. They couldn’t risk disconnection even for a day," he added.

Phase 1 targeted defaulting industries, a move that was widely welcomed, despite the fact that industrial arrears were minimal. The perception that industries were being held accountable helped shift the narrative.

Phase 2 focused on consumers with dues above Rs 50,000. This group represented a small fraction of CESU’s 50 lakh consumers, making the majority feel safe and supportive.

Phase 3 went after households with visible signs of affluence — multiple air conditioners, multi-storey homes, or cars. In rural Odisha, such households were few and often envied. Instead of resistance, CESU teams were met with enthusiasm.

By the time the drive reached Phases 4 and 5, targeting smaller defaulters, the campaign had gained unstoppable momentum. Even those who were now in the crosshairs supported the initiative, having seen the earlier phases unfold without bias or violence.