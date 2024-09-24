NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsHow M&M's Potential Stake Purchase In Skoda Aligns With Its Business
ADVERTISEMENT

How M&M's Potential Stake Purchase In Skoda Aligns With Its Business

A supply agreement with Volkswagen, EV expansion plans and a new Skoda plant are some monitorable factors.

24 Sep 2024, 04:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mahindra &amp; Mahindra's sports utility vehicle Scorpio (Photo source: Mahindra &amp; Mahindra/Facebook)</p></div>
Mahindra & Mahindra's sports utility vehicle Scorpio (Photo source: Mahindra & Mahindra/Facebook)
The automobiles market was abuzz with speculation on Monday about Skoda Auto in India looking to sell stake to Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. This prompted the Scorpio maker to issue a clarification, saying it will "continue to explore multiple opportunities to expand the collaboration potential". But what could this mean for M&M and its existing agreement with Volkswagen, along with its own electric vehicle portfolio? Here is a look.
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT