How M&M's Potential Stake Purchase In Skoda Aligns With Its Business
A supply agreement with Volkswagen, EV expansion plans and a new Skoda plant are some monitorable factors.
The automobiles market was abuzz with speculation on Monday about Skoda Auto in India looking to sell stake to Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. This prompted the Scorpio maker to issue a clarification, saying it will "continue to explore multiple opportunities to expand the collaboration potential". But what could this mean for M&M and its existing agreement with Volkswagen, along with its own electric vehicle portfolio? Here is a look.
