How Machinery From A Banned Italian Chemical Plant Found A Second Life In Maharashtra

A chemical factory operating in coastal Maharashtra is drawing scrutiny for reasons that stretch far beyond India’s borders. The machinery inside the plant, located in Ratnagiri district’s Lote Parashuram industrial area, once belonged to an Italian company shut down after one of Europe’s most serious industrial pollution scandals.

Now, amid political allegations and regulatory checks, the Indian operator insists it is running clean. In a recent exchange filing, Laxmi Organic said there is “no discharge of hazardous effluents into the environment” from its Lote facility and that operations comply with environmental norms.

The statement came as questions mounted over the plant’s origins and the nature of chemicals being produced there. Laxmi Organics is promoted by Harshvardhan Goenka, who also sits on the board of Laxmi Organic Italy.