How Likely Petrol, Diesel Price Cut Would Impact Oil Marketing Companies

Retail prices of petrol and diesel are likely to reduce soon, as Oil Secretary of India Pankaj Jain, at an event, said, "State-run fuel companies may consider reducing retail fuel prices if global crude rates stay lower for an extended period."

This is a big respite, given that retail fuel prices at the pump have largely remained unchanged since May 2022, except for the Rs 2 per litre price cut in mid-March 2024. Since then, prices have remained stable.

How does a cut affect oil marketing companies, given that oil prices directly impact their marketing margins? Let's take a look.