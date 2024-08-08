How Indian IT Companies Stand To Benefit From Changes In US Economic

The US Federal Reserve has been hiking the interest rate before maintaining it over the past couple of quarters in a bid to reduce the gap between the targeted inflation of 2% and the current inflation of 3% as of June 2024. Many economists are now expecting the Fed to cut rates in September.

If done, this would boost spending because a low interest rate makes borrowing more affordable.

Many of India's top IT companies have stated in their earnings that their clients are restrictive on their budgets for IT spending because of the macro-economic uncertainties. Now that all six of the top IT companies, from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Wirpo Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd., earn the majority of their revenues from the US, a rate cut would likely release the budget constraint, causing spending on IT to improve.

Looking at the prior instances of rate cuts, when the Fed cut the rate in September 2007, the Nifty IT returned 9% in the period of two years between September 19, 2007 and September 22, 2009. While the Fed cut rates in August 2019, the Nifty IT returned a whopping 100% in the two-year period between August 1, 2019 and August 2, 2021.

Prior instances of 2007 and 2019 saw the growth of Indian IT compress at the start of the rate cut cycle, but the difference this time is that the growth in the sector is already low due to underinvesting in the past two years, Bank of America said in a note.