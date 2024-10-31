How India Will Contribute To Bhutan's New 'Mindfulness City' Project

Bhutan's ambitious 'Mindfulness City' project, set to transform the Gelephu region along the India-Bhutan border, aims to create a sustainable urban center, powered by renewable energy and offering a model for global sustainability.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, said that the project is designed to be a Special Administrative Region spanning 2,500 square kilometres, with governance autonomy, independent lawmaking, and judiciary powers.

“Our future is linked with India,” Prime Minister Tobgay said, recalling a conversation with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He said that King Wangchuck's vision for Gelephu’s unique location is intrinsically tied to Bhutan’s deep relationship with India.