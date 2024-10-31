How India Will Contribute To Bhutan's New 'Mindfulness City' Project
At the NDTV World Summit, Bhutan’s PM, said that the project will be part of the 'Gross National Happiness 2.0' concept.
Bhutan's ambitious 'Mindfulness City' project, set to transform the Gelephu region along the India-Bhutan border, aims to create a sustainable urban center, powered by renewable energy and offering a model for global sustainability.
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, said that the project is designed to be a Special Administrative Region spanning 2,500 square kilometres, with governance autonomy, independent lawmaking, and judiciary powers.
“Our future is linked with India,” Prime Minister Tobgay said, recalling a conversation with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He said that King Wangchuck's vision for Gelephu’s unique location is intrinsically tied to Bhutan’s deep relationship with India.
“If we establish this special admin zone anywhere else, it may succeed, but placing it along the Indian border will drive its success. The Mindfulness City is not just about Bhutan. It’s about India and Bhutan,” Tobgay said.
The ‘Mindfulness City’ will encompass two protected areas—a national park and a wildlife sanctuary—alongside vast forests and biological corridors. Its natural resources include rivers capable of generating between 4,000 to 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy, marking Bhutan’s dedication to eco-friendly infrastructure and sustainable living. Designed to advance Bhutan's concept of 'Gross National Happiness 2.0', the city will serve as a harmonious space, where people live with nature and promote biodiversity.
Investment discussions are underway, with Indian business houses, including billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Group, considering infrastructure projects within Gelephu. The Adani Group is reportedly in talks with Bhutanese officials to develop solar and hydroelectric facilities, alongside plans for an international airport and a 'dry port' for improved connectivity to Indian trade routes.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.