How India Ubered In 2025: Delhi Top City By Ride Volume, Mumbai Preferred Late-Night Trips

India's Uber habits saw a sharp rise in 2025, with Uber users clocking in 3.2 million trips, covering 11.6 billion kilometres, according to Uber India’s annual data report. This marked a 26.5% jump from 2024.

The report delved into intriguing city-wise trends, revealing how Mumbai and Kolkata were the most nocturnal cities among others, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram were on their best behaviours while riding, and Bhubaneswar enjoyed the fastest rides.

Delhi registered the highest ride volumes, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru.

Highest number of weekend rides were booked in Mumbai, Guwahati and Chennai, while Fridays remained the busiest days in the week. In fact, the day which registered the largest number of ride bookings across the board was Dec. 12, a Friday.

The most popular time to book an Uber was 6 p.m., when for most people a day in the corporate life comes to a close.

As far as the quality of passengers was concerned, overall ratings remained at a strong average of 4.76 out of 5. However, the Kochi lot stayed on its best behaviour, clocking a solid 4.91 out of 5, with 98.3% of trips receiving a full five stars.

Inter-city travel also registered healthy growth, especially for short distance trips. Out of the most popular routes, Mumbai to Pune topped the list followed by Delhi–Agra and Bengaluru–Mysuru. Tourist destinations, such as Agra, Mysuru, Puri and Lonavala, emerged as favourites for Uber Intercity trips.

However, some preferred the road not taken, and it was a long one. The longest journey recorded was a round trip from Gurgaon to Ahmedabad and then back to Gurgaon, spanning 1,827 km. Multiple marathon trips starting from Delhi to cities like Ahmedabad, Srinagar and Prayagraj followed suit.

In terms of pace, Bhubaneswar left everyone else behind in terms of average driving speed followed by Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.

Other trends such as green mobility, premium rides, and pet-friendly travel also gained a lot of ground in the year-gone-by.

Indians travelled 365 million kilometres in Uber EVs, spending 54 million hours in electric vehicles over the year. In the premium rides arena, Uber Black clocked over 34 million kilometres; and as far as fur babies are concerned, Uber Pet riders travelled nearly 800,000 kilometres with their animals.