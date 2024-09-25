How Anu Aiyengar’s Education Shaped Her Career At JPMorgan

Countries like Canada, Britain and Australia have seen a flux of students from India with an intention to add foreign education experience to their CVs.

However, the education received in India helps set the foundation before they enter the business world, according to Anu Aiyengar, global head of advisory and mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reflecting on her formative years in India, she acknowledged the rigorous academic environment that laid a strong foundation for her. She also added that the multiplication tables she learnt as a child has helped her calculate faster than most of the people working with her.

"I think the foundation in education and the belief that education can change the trajectory of your life, I think that was pretty important," Aiyengar said on the sidelines of JPMorgan India Investor Summit in Mumbai.

In contrast to her own experiences, Aiyengar celebrated the broad array of career options now available to young Indians. This diversification allows young individuals to explore various paths rather than being confined to traditional careers like engineering or medicine.