How Anu Aiyengar’s Education Shaped Her Career At JPMorgan
Countries like Canada, Britain and Australia have seen a flux of students from India with an intention to add foreign education experience to their CVs.
However, the education received in India helps set the foundation before they enter the business world, according to Anu Aiyengar, global head of advisory and mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Reflecting on her formative years in India, she acknowledged the rigorous academic environment that laid a strong foundation for her. She also added that the multiplication tables she learnt as a child has helped her calculate faster than most of the people working with her.
"I think the foundation in education and the belief that education can change the trajectory of your life, I think that was pretty important," Aiyengar said on the sidelines of JPMorgan India Investor Summit in Mumbai.
In contrast to her own experiences, Aiyengar celebrated the broad array of career options now available to young Indians. This diversification allows young individuals to explore various paths rather than being confined to traditional careers like engineering or medicine.
Indian Markets
As the country continues to be a hotbed for M&A activity, Aiyengar shed light on the factors driving this bullish outlook and the transformative changes occurring within the Indian economy.
Aiyengar, while explaining the bullish outlook for the Indian market, said that India holds a unique position in the global market. India's domestic consumption and increase in exports are reasons for the increase in interest from investors not only in India but also internationally, she added.
Aiyengar also pointed out that while historically, the Indian economy has been reliant on services, now it is witnessing a significant shift, with manufacturing emerging as a key growth driver. This evolution is reflected in the growing interest from both domestic and international financial sponsors, who are increasingly reallocating resources to India.
She also pointed out that domestic firms are stepping up as active buyers, often seeking to acquire businesses at favourable valuations, thereby enhancing their competitive edge in a dynamic market.