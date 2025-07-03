Housing Unit Sales Dip In Top Cities; Only Hyderabad, Chennai See Growth

Housing unit sales in India's top cities have seen a decline, with only Hyderabad and Chennai recording growth in the first half of 2025, according to the latest report by Knight Frank India. The report, titled 'India Real Estate: Office and Residential Market – January to June 2025 (H1 2025),' highlights the performance of the residential market across eight major cities.

Data reveals that Mumbai, the largest residential market by volume, saw stable sales with 47,035 units sold, showing no year-on-year change. However, new launches in Mumbai decreased by 3% to 45,451 units.

The National Capital Region experienced an 8% decline in sales to 26,795 units and a 17% drop in launches to 25,233 units. Bengaluru's sales fell by 3% to 26,599 units, while launches surged by 31% to 33,498 units. Pune recorded a 1% decline in sales to 24,329 units and a 5% decrease in launches to 26,559 units.

In contrast, Hyderabad and Chennai were the only cities to see positive growth in housing unit sales. Hyderabad's sales increased by 3% to 19,048 units, although launches fell by 6% to 20,962 units. Chennai saw a notable 12% rise in sales to 8,935 units and a 9% increase in launches to 9,621 units.