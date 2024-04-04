Housing Sales Rise 9%, Office Leasing Up 43% In Top 8 Cities In Jan-March: Knight Frank

Housing sales rose by 9% annually while office demand increased 43% during the January-March period across eight major cities on better demand for luxury homes and premium workspace, according to property consultant Knight Frank India.

Releasing its 'India Real Estate: Office and Residential Report (January-March 2024)' through a webinar on Thursday, Knight Frank India said housing prices rose in the range of 2-13% annually during January-March across these eight cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad. Office rent grew by 1-9%.