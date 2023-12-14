Housing Sales May Rise 38% This Year To Rs 4.5 Lakh Crore Across Top Seven Cities

Anarock Group Chairman Anuj Puri said, "The fact that the housing sales value in the first nine months exceeded that of the whole of 2022 reflects the increased demand for premium luxury homes this year. This, along with the fact that average prices in the top cities rose by anywhere between 8-18% this year, makes an apple-to-apple comparison of annual sales values challenging."

In the January-March quarter of 2023, homes worth Rs 1,12,976 crore were sold in the top seven cities. The second quarter saw a rise of 1%, and then a further jump of 8% in the third quarter, he added.