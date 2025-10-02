Housing Sales In Mumbai Region, Pune Fall 17% In July-September: PropEquity Report

Commenting on the market scenario of MMR, realtors apex body CREDAI's Mumbai chapter said that fall in sales during the September quarter was not a cause for concern and the demand would bounce back in the festive season, which started from September 22.

Sukhraj Nahar, President of CREDAI-MCHI said, "While Q3 reflected a period of market recalibration, the demand drivers for housing in MMR and Pune remain extremely robust. Infrastructure upgrades like Metro corridors, coastal roads, and NMIA continue to act as strong long-term catalysts."

With sales still outpacing new launches in many sub-markets, this phase represents a healthy adjustment rather than a cause for concern, he added.