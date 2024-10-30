House Of Hiranandani To Invest Rs 12,500 Crore To Develop Multiple Projects In Mumbai Region

House of Hiranandani Chairman and Managing Director Surendra Hiranandani, said, "Mumbai's infrastructure development and growing demand for world-class spaces presents a tremendous opportunity for us in MMR. With this investment we are set to redefine the MMR realty market through our meticulously designed and planned luxury projects. The company will develop a 25-acre land parcel in Hiranandani Estate, Thane. It is already developing some premium luxury towers such as ‘Castalia’, located in Kandivali, ‘Belicia’ in Panch Pakhadi, Thane, and a 350-acre township in Thane."