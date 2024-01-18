House Of Abhinandan Lodha To Invest Rs 1,200 Crore In Ayodhya

The developer is building two projects—Abhinandan Lodha Plots Ayodhya and Sarayu. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a plot at the Sarayu, a seven-star project being developed by the House of Abhinandan Lodha in collaboration with the Leela Group.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha is "bullish on Uttar Pradesh," Ghosh said, attributing the stance to the stability of the administration and the economic growth of the state.

In terms of the Union budget, Ghosh expects it to continue being in favour of growing businesses.