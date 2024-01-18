House Of Abhinandan Lodha To Invest Rs 1,200 Crore In Ayodhya
The developer is building two projects—Abhinandan Lodha Plots Ayodhya and the Sarayu.
House of Abhinandan Lodha Estate Holdings Pvt. plans to invest Rs 1,200 crore in Ayodhya and a total of Rs 3,000 crore across Uttar Pradesh.
The construction of the Ram temple and infrastructure development—including the international airport—is leading to Ayodhya rising as the "spiritual capital of not just the country but the globe," Chief Executive Officer Samujjwal Ghosh told NDTV Profit in an interview.
CEO Samujjwal Ghosh. (Source: House of Abhinandan Lodha website)
The developer is building two projects—Abhinandan Lodha Plots Ayodhya and Sarayu. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a plot at the Sarayu, a seven-star project being developed by the House of Abhinandan Lodha in collaboration with the Leela Group.
The House of Abhinandan Lodha is "bullish on Uttar Pradesh," Ghosh said, attributing the stance to the stability of the administration and the economic growth of the state.
In terms of the Union budget, Ghosh expects it to continue being in favour of growing businesses.