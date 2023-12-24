Hotel Industry Two Years Away From Inflection Point: Lemon Tree Chairperson

Demand for luxury goods and services in the country is also at the cusp of taking off, according to Keswani, and that will happen in the hotels industry as well.

Keswani exuded confidence that Lemon Tree would likely see a record-breaking fourth quarter in terms of average room revenue and occupancy rate.

Aurika, Mumbai Skycity, the biggest luxury hotel in India by rooms, is expected to bolster Lemon Tree's revenue. Keswani expects 20% of the sales the property and over time he sees it contributing 30% of Ebitda.

The third quarter, which is predominantly a festive period, does not mean much for Lemon Tree as only 20% of its portfolio is based on the leisure segment. Keswani expects hotels in leisurely spaces to perform better than large hotels in big cities as business activity slows down during the period.