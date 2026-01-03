'Hostages With Helmets': Raghav Chadha Slams Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Over 'Miscreants' Remarks

Rajya Sabha MP Ragha Chadha called out Zomato's Deepinder Goyal after the latter called the delivery workers who went on strike "miscreants".

Delivery partners across India went on strike demanding basic dignity, fair pay, safety, predictable rules and social security. The response from the Platform was to call them "miscreants" and turn a labour demand into a law & order narrative. That is not just insulting, it is dangerous," he posted on X.

"Workers asking for fair pay are not criminals. And if your system needs police to keep running on its biggest day, that is not proof the system works. That is an admission it doesn't. If you need police to have your workers stay on the road, they're not employees. They're hostages with helmets," he added.