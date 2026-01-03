Business NewsBusiness'Hostages With Helmets': Raghav Chadha Slams Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Over 'Miscreants' Remarks
'Hostages With Helmets': Raghav Chadha Slams Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Over 'Miscreants' Remarks

The comments come after Zomato's Deepinder Goyal defended quick commerce, claiming that only '0.1% miscreants' were behind strike-related disruption.

03 Jan 2026, 07:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Zomato delivery executive waiting to pick up the order. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Zomato delivery executive waiting to pick up the order. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Rajya Sabha MP Ragha Chadha called out Zomato's Deepinder Goyal after the latter called the delivery workers who went on strike "miscreants".

Delivery partners across India went on strike demanding basic dignity, fair pay, safety, predictable rules and social security. The response from the Platform was to call them "miscreants" and turn a labour demand into a law & order narrative. That is not just insulting, it is dangerous," he posted on X.

"Workers asking for fair pay are not criminals. And if your system needs police to keep running on its biggest day, that is not proof the system works. That is an admission it doesn't. If you need police to have your workers stay on the road, they're not employees. They're hostages with helmets," he added.

The comments come after Zomato's Deepinder Goyal defended quick commerce, claiming that only "0.1% miscreants" were behind strike-related disruption.

