Hospitality Sector Sees 10.8% Rise In Revenue Per Room In September Quarter: Study

India's hospitality sector witnessed a 10.8% year-on-year increase in revenue per available room in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to a study conducted by real estate management firm JLL India. Sequentially, the revenue grew by 2%, it said.

The surge can be attributed to higher corporate travel as compared to the quarter ended June, JLL said in a release. Higher corporate travel usually leads to an increase in hotel occupancy rate.

Hyderabad recorded the highest revenue growth on each available room, at 23.6%, followed by 17.7% in Chennai and 16.8% in Mumbai, as per the research.

All other major markets, which includes Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, logged a rise in the in the average daily rate—a metric used to estimate the average per-day revenue mopped on an occupied room.