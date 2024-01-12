Open House: $77,000 A Month Rental Shows Depth Of Hong Kong's Luxury Downturn

Lee came to Hong Kong from Shanghai in 1950 after the Communist takeover and started out as a trader on the gold market floor for local firm Shun Loong. In 1958 he bought the firm with some friends and later expanded into equities and futures. Over the following decades, his firm grew as he rode a boom in stocks that saw the Hang Seng Index increase more than 2,400% from the start of 1970 to the peak in October 1987.