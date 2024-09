Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India will launch the electric version of the Honda Activa in March 2025, said Chief Executive Officer Tsutsumu Otani.

⁠Activa has been India’s best-selling scooter for nearly two decades, Otani told NDTV Profit. The company has delayed the launch of an electric scooter for at least a year, he said.

(This is a developing story)